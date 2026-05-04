New poll shows most Americans view war in Iran as a mistake

Sarah Peters
A new poll shows growing public opposition to the Iran war.
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A new poll shows growing public opposition to the Iran war.

About 61% of Americans say the conflict was a mistake, according to a Washington Post–ABC News–Ipsos survey of 2,650 U.S. adults conducted in late April.  The poll finds disapproval matches public sentiment during the Iraq and Vietnam wars.

Respondents say the war won’t stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons, with 65% holding that view, 61% say it has increased the threat of terrorism against Americans, and 85% oppose bringing back the U.S. military draft.

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Since the war began, 13 U.S. service members and about 1,701 Iranian civilians have been killed.

Washington is debating whether the Trump administration must seek out congressional approval to continue military actions in Iran, as required by the War Powers Act after a conflict lasts 60 days.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently told senators on the Senate Armed Services Committee that the Trump administration believes a ceasefire pauses the War Powers clock, meaning the 60-day deadline hasn’t passed.

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