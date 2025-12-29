Nigeria confirms US-coordinated airstrike killed ISIS militants

Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed it collaborated with the United States on airstrikes in Sokoto. U.S. Africa Command said multiple Islamic State militants were killed.

Intelligence indicated the camps in Sokoto State were used by foreign ISIS elements and local affiliates to plan attacks. Nigerian officials said the strikes aimed to secure Sokoto and block Sahel infiltrators.

The operation combined 16 GPS-guided precision munitions from MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial platforms and more than a dozen Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from a U.S. Navy ship in the Gulf of Guinea. Authorities reported no civilian casualties in the Tangaza and Jabo communities. However, debris and suspicious objects fell nearby as investigations continue, according to local government officials.

The joint operation between Abuja and Washington underscores growing security cooperation against violence from the Islamic State-affiliated groups.