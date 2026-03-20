NYC first lady’s old X account deleted after scrutiny

An old X account that belonged to Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s wife, Rama Duwaji, appears to have been deactivated or deleted after her social media activity from her teens and early twenties garnered criticism.

Duwaji, according to conservative news outlet The Washington Free Beacon, reposted a picture of a leading member of the group Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. She also reposted an X thread criticizing Snapchat for featuring Tel Aviv on its platform.

In her own posts, The Washington Free Beacon alleges that Duwaji used slurs for Black and gay people.