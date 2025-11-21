NYC Mayor-elect Mamdani criticizes both protesters and synagogue

A protest unfolded outside of a New York City synagogue on Nov. 19, where some protesters chanted provocative messages like “Death to the IDF,” according to the Times of Israel. The Times also reports hearing a number of antisemitic or profane slogans.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has now responded to the incident, criticizing those harsh messages and urging restraint from the protesters while also raising questions about a controversial event that the synagogue was reportedly hosting.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Mamdani first criticized the protest, warning that it impeded New Yorkers’ rights to access religious facilities free from intimidation, but then also expressed his concern that this particular synagogue had been promoting activities in violation of international law.

The synagogue had allegedly been facilitating the migration of “settlers” into Israeli-seized West Bank territory “settlements.” Those settlements have been ruled illegal under international law.

The controversy has activists on both sides engaging in wide-ranging debates touching on free speech, freedom of religion, international versus domestic laws and questions of jurisdiction.