Palestinian-American teen released from Israeli detention, now in hospital

A Palestinian-American teenage boy has been freed after being held in detention by Israeli authorities for nine months. Mohammed Ibrahim, now 16, was not charged with any offenses after Israeli soldiers captured him from his family home in the West Bank.

Authorities initially alleged that the boy had thrown stones at Jewish “settlers,” BBC News reports, but they did not bring forward any official charges. Ibrahim and his family rejected those allegations.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Mohammed was taken to the hospital immediately after his release. He is reportedly pale, underweight and suffering from a number of conditions resulting from his captivity.

Family members said that Mohammed, 15 at the time of his capture, was subjected to physical beatings, starvation and abuse by Israeli authorities while in detention.

The U.S. Department of State celebrated the news of Mohammed’s release, along with his family members and loved ones.

“Right now, we are focused on getting Mohammed the immediate medical attention he needs after being subjected to Israel’s abuse and inhumane conditions for months. We just want Mohammed to be healthy and to have his childhood back,” Mohammed’s uncle said, according to the BBC. “Israeli soldiers had no right to take Mohammed from us in the first place.”