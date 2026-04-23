Pentagon denies report about 26 Iranian ships going past US blockade

Cassandra Buchman
The Pentagon denied a report that stated more than two dozen Iranian ships bypassed a U.S. naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.
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The Pentagon denied a report that stated more than two dozen Iranian ships bypassed a U.S. naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

Lloyd’s List, which is based in London, published an article on Monday that said 26 Iranian shadow fleet vessels were able to get through the blockade, which affects ships entering or exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas.

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Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., sarcastically responded to that report with one word on X: “Awesome.”

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell posted a screenshot of Murphy’s tweet, saying the report the senator referenced was “false.”

“A Dem senator cheering on the number one state sponsor of terror is shameful,” Parnell added.

Murphy later clarified his post was not meant to be taken seriously.

“Ok Twitter, I can’t believe I need to clarify this but obviously Trump’s bungled mismanagement of this war is not ‘awesome,’” he wrote. “I have said a million times here, it’s a disaster and he should end the war immediately. My tweet was something called ‘sarcasm.’”

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