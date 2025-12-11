Pentagon to assess ammo stockpiles for major war under defense spending bill

The Pentagon could be tasked with developing a plan to fill munition stockpiles to levels required for fighting multiple large conflicts at once. The National Defense Authorization Act for 2026 is expected to go up for a vote later this week and includes the directive.

The assessment asks the Department of Defense to look at current stockpiles and see how long troops could fight on multiple fronts before that stockpile runs out. It also asks officials to look at how long it would take to replenish the stockpile.

The review also requires forces to examine what China and Russia are capable of on the battlefront and what allies are expected to do during times of conflict.

The bill also asks the Pentagon to develop a plan for munitions requirements to fight multiple adversaries simultaneously by the next budget cycle. The request comes as NATO allies increase ammunition production as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war.