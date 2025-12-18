Pentagon to review discharges of 8,700 troops who declined COVID vaccine

Unbiased. Straight Facts.
The Pentagon has ordered a review of the discharges of more than 8,700 troops who refused the COVID-19 vaccine during the mandate period. The review could restore honorable status to more than 3,000 former service members.

The Pentagon rescinded the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in January 2023, after making it mandatory for all service members in August 2021. Each branch will have one calendar year to complete all reviews. Service members will not need to apply for review; each branch will automatically review all discharge records.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said discharges will be automatically upgraded from general to honorable, potentially restoring benefits like the GI Bill and insurance for those affected.

“The Department is committed to ensuring that everyone who should have received a fully honorable discharge receives one and continues to right wrongs and restore confidence in, and honor to our fighting force,” a statement read.

