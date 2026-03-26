Philadelphia DA says he will arrest ICE agents assisting TSA ‘if necessary’

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday said he will arrest Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents deployed to the city’s airport if they commit crimes in his jurisdiction.

“That is how it works. No, I don’t take a phone call from president saying, ‘Let them go.’ No, the president cannot pardon you,” Krasner said at a press conference.

Added Krasner: “I will put you in handcuffs and I will put you in a courtroom and, if necessary, I will put you in a jail cell if you decide to make the terrazzo floor of this airport anything like what you did in the streets of Minneapolis, which involved the criminal homicide of unarmed, innocent people.”

Krasner here was referencing the the fatal shootings of U.S. citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minneapolis.