Pipeline leak in Oregon prompts state of emergency, BP begins cleanup

Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek in Oregon has declared a state of emergency for the Beaver State, due to a reported leak in the Olympic Pipeline, which covers over 90% of the fuel for the state. Information sent to Straight Arrow News by BP America states that the 16-inch section of the pipeline was unaffected by leakage, while a 20-inch section was confirmed to have experienced a leak.

BP says safety is the company’s top priority and that it has dispatched booms and oil recovery equipment to contain and clean up any released product. As of Tuesday morning, the amount of released oil is still being assessed.

The governor’s order also waives state regulations on commercial drivers to help fill the gap while the pipeline remains down. As of now, officials don’t expect a fuel shortage in Oregon, but prices could rise in the short term for customers.

A bit further north, Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson, D, also declared a state of emergency due to the pipeline shutdown, which is delaying air travel, according to some airlines.