Podcaster Tim Pool says gunman shot at his property from a car

Tim Pool, a right-wing podcaster, said a gunman started shooting at his home in West Virginia early on Friday morning. No one was hurt in the shooting, Pool said.
Image credit: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images
The podcaster wrote about the incident on X, saying no one was hurt.

The shooting came days after he talked about Charlie Kirk’s murder and conspiracy theories surrounding Kirk’s organization, Turning Point USA.

Pool said he is in contact with local police and the FBI. Several political figures, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Megyn Kelly, wrote messages of support for Pool on X shortly after the incident.

