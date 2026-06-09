Police arrest homeless man after multiple people stabbed at New York Penn Station

A suspect stabbed at least five people at Penn Station Sunday. A 51-year-old person experiencing homelessness was arrested in connection with the stabbing attack. As of late Monday, police had not filed formal charges against him.

One of the people injured told ABC New York he saw “two people tussling” before the attacker “locked eyes” with him and struck him. The assault within the New Jersey Transit concourse in Penn Station, a section of the country’s busiest rail hub owned by Amtrak.

Service disruptions ended Monday after access around the transit hub was restricted for President Donald Trump’s visit to Madison Square Garden, which sits above Penn Station, for the NBA Finals.

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