Police arrest homeless man after multiple people stabbed at New York Penn Station

Ally Heath
A 51-year-old person experiencing homelessness was arrested in connection with a stabbing attack at Penn Station in New York City.
Left Media Miss
Image credit: Adam Gray/Getty Images
Media Miss

This story is a Media Miss by the left as only 6% is from left-leaning media.

6% left coverage81% right coverage

A suspect stabbed at least five people at Penn Station Sunday. A 51-year-old person experiencing homelessness was arrested in connection with the stabbing attack. As of late Monday, police had not filed formal charges against him.

One of the people injured told ABC New York he saw “two people tussling” before the attacker “locked eyes” with him and struck him. The assault within the New Jersey Transit concourse in Penn Station, a section of the country’s busiest rail hub owned by Amtrak.

Service disruptions ended Monday after access around the transit hub was restricted for President Donald Trump’s visit to Madison Square Garden, which sits above Penn Station, for the NBA Finals.

Round out your reading

Tags: ,

Discover reporting you’re not seeing from biased, mainstream media outlets.

Using our real-time Media Miss™ tool powered by Ground News, we spotlight stories that right-leaning and left-leaning news outlets aren’t covering to bring you a complete picture of the news.

Learn more about how Media Miss™ works.

Media Landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

22 total sources

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Powered by Ground News™