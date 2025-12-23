Post-election donors benefited from Trump’s White House return: Report

Unbiased. Straight Facts.
President Donald Trump has requested the Supreme Court to intervene in his global tariff dispute. At stake are billions of dollars and his authority to implement broad trade measures under emergency powers.
Image credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
A detailed report published Monday by The New York Times showed many post-election donors to President Donald Trump have benefited politically and financially. Perks included pardons, regulatory changes, federal contracts, and reduced enforcement, with over half of the 346 donors tied to benefiting industries.

Through channels such as Trump’s inaugural committee and White House ballroom project, the Times focused on donors giving at least $250,000. The report noted some contributions allowed donors to remain anonymous.

Venezuelan banker Julio M. Herrera Velutini received a lenient deal after his daughter donated $2.5 million to MAGA Inc., and Howard Brodie was appointed ambassador following his parents’ $1 million and $500K gifts, according to The Times.

The investigation links donor influence to shifts in policy, noting the crypto industry benefited from stablecoin legislation and fossil fuel firms received tens of billions in incentives, while about two dozen companies donated at least $41 million this year.

Questions about conflicts of interest persist because, as The Times emphasized, it is not possible to prove direct links between donations and Trump administration actions.

