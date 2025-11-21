Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Rep. Crenshaw banned from congressional travel following alcohol-related incident in Mexico

Crenshaw was disciplined after an alcohol-related incident during a delegation trip to Mexico.
Left Media Miss
Image credit: Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images
Media Miss

This story is a Media Miss by the left as only 22% is from left-leaning media.

22% left coverage66% right coverage

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-TX, has been hit with a three-month ban on international congressional travel. Crenshaw was disciplined after an alcohol-related incident during a delegation trip to Mexico.

The group led by Crenshaw, the Cartel task force, was also broken up as a result. House Speaker Mike Johnson appointed Crenshaw as head of the task force earlier this year.

Despite breaking up the Cartel task force, Crenshaw remains on the House Intelligence Committee, chaired by Rep. Rick Crawford, after Johnson refused to move forward with Crawford’s request to remove him. Meanwhile, Crenshaw and Crawford were already at odds over counterintelligence reforms.

