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Russia says it supports Cuba after Trump says he will ‘take’ the island

Ally Heath
A Kremlin spokesman said Russia is "ready to help Cuba" following President Donald Trump's remarks about "taking" the island nation.
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Image credit: YAMIL LAGE / AFP via Getty Images
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Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia is “ready to help Cuba” following President Donald Trump’s remarks about “taking” the island nation. Russia’s foreign ministry said it was concerned about escalating tensions between the U.S. and Cuba.

Trump previously threatened a “friendly takeover” of Cuba, imposing an energy blockade and 100% tariffs on oil suppliers that have crippled the island’s power generation system. Cuba’s national electric grid shut down on Monday, leaving the island’s 11 million people without power amid fuel shortages and worsening economic conditions.

Russia’s foreign ministry reaffirmed “unwavering solidarity” with Cuba, condemning “attempts of gross interference” in the island’s affairs and promising necessary financial support.

These developments signal a potential widening of geopolitical divisions as the U.S. military campaign against Iran continues, with Russia maintaining contacts in Havana to offer assistance.

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