Russia: US, Israel trying to drag Arab countries into a wider Middle East conflict

Cassandra Buchman
Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday that the United States and Israel are trying to drag Arab Gulf States into a larger conflict, following the two countries' joint strike on Iran last week.
Image credit: Photo by Fariba / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images
Other Gulf States have been hit by drone and missile strikes from Iran's retaliatory attacks.

The U.S. and Israel "deliberately provoked Iran" into these, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"In doing so, they are trying to ​drag the Arabs into a war for someone else's interests," the ministry added.

Other Gulf States have been hit by drone and missile strikes from Iran’s retaliatory attacks.

The U.S. and Israel “deliberately provoked Iran” into these, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“In doing so, they are trying to ​drag the Arabs into a war for someone else’s interests,” the ministry added.

