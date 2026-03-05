Russia: US, Israel trying to drag Arab countries into a wider Middle East conflict

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday that the United States and Israel are trying to drag Arab Gulf States into a larger conflict, following the two countries’ joint strikes on Iran last week.

Other Gulf States have been hit by drone and missile strikes from Iran’s retaliatory attacks.

The U.S. and Israel “deliberately provoked Iran” into these, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“In doing so, they are trying to ​drag the Arabs into a war for someone else’s interests,” the ministry added.