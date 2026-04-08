Russian government hackers broke into thousands of home routers to steal passwords

Security researchers and government authorities said the Russian state-linked hacking group APT28, also known as Fancy Bear, has hijacked thousands of home and small business routers globally.

The hackers targeted routers across more than 23 US states and globally, exploiting known vulnerabilities to manipulate device settings and intercept unencrypted login credentials and internet traffic for espionage and cyberattack purposes.

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The ongoing campaign uses compromised routers to redirect internet traffic to malicious servers, allowing the group to steal sensitive information.

Ukraine’s Security Service, cooperating with the FBI, DOJ, and European agencies, disrupted a large-scale Russian cyber espionage operation that compromised routers in Ukraine, the EU and the US to collect sensitive information for intelligence gathering and cyberattacks.

APT28 is widely identified as a unit of Russia’s GRU intelligence agency and has a history of major cyber operations, including the 2016 Democratic National Committee breach and the 2022 attack on satellite provider Viasat.