San Antonio man arrested for threats to kill Erika Kirk

A San Antonio man was arrested on Thursday over allegations that he threatened to kill Erika Kirk, who is scheduled to appear at a Turning Point USA event in Texas next week.

Kirk is set to be one of the featured speakers at Turning Point USA’s Women’s Leadership Summit.

Jacob Wenske, 26, was charged with two counts of making a terroristic threat causing public fear of serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony, the San Antonio Express-News reported. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Police said Wenske replied to an April social media post about the summit saying, “I know exactly where to bomb.” An affidavit reportedly shows that an email account registered to Wenske also sent a threat to Turning Point USA in January.

“Death to Erika Kirk and every single speaker there!!” the email read, according to the affidavit. “America will live on without those scum on this earth. Every Christian nationalist shall perish in the bombing that will take place at every single Turning Point rally and event.”

Erika Kirk’s husband Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, was fatally shot last September during an event at Utah Valley University.

