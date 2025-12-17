Senate advances $901B defense bill as Congress races into year-end legislative sprint

On Monday, the Senate voted to move forward the nearly $1 trillion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The 76-20 vote was largely a procedural move to advance the bill previously passed by the House.

The $901 billion package is $8 billion larger than the one President Donald Trump requested. It includes pay raises for those serving in the military, restrictions on U.S. investment in China and additional aid for Ukraine.

One potential pain point in the bill’s final passage is a provision surrounding military aircraft flying into Reagan National Airport. The bill requires military aircraft to identify themselves to the tower, but that requirement could be waived by any leader of a branch of the military. Several senators expressed worries that this would harm air safety in Washington, D.C.

That provision is unlikely to be changed before the bill’s final passage as senators attempt to send the bill to the White House before the holidays.