Senate rejects adding SAVE America provision to budget package

The Senate on Thursday voted 50 to 48 to approve a budget resolution that could eventually end the Department of Homeland Security shutdown.

Not included in that was an amendment sponsored by Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., directing the Senate Rules Committee to create a bill to add elements of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act to the budget plan. These include requiring voters to show proof of identity and that ballots be counted within 36 hours of Election Day.

Four Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, and Susan Collins of Maine, voted against the amendment. All Senate Democrats present in the chamber rejected it as well.