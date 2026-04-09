Some European MAGA allies distance themselves from Trump’s Iran war

Some of those in Europe’s right wing, once allied with President Donald Trump, are starting to criticize his actions in the U.S. and Israel’s war with Iran, The Associated Press reported.

France’s National Rally leader Marine Le Pen said his war goals are “erratic,” the AP wrote, and the head of Germany’s Alternative for Germany party urged American troops to leave their bases. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni even refused to let the U.S. use a Sicilian air base to launch attacks on Iran.

Daniel Baer, a former ambassador and State Department official in President Barack Obama’s administration, told the AP that recent tensions with Europe’s far right shows the limits of Trump’s hope of helping nationalist leaders across the globe.

“Building some sort of international coalition around national chauvinism is very difficult,” Baer, now senior vice president for policy research and director of the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said. “It’s clear the majority of people in these countries, if not anti-American, have turned anti-Trump.”





