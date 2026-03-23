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State Department issues worldwide security alert for US citizens amid Iran war

Ally Heath
The U.S. Department of State issued a worldwide security alert urging American citizens abroad to exercise increased caution after a series of attacks.
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The U.S. Department of State issued a worldwide security alert urging American citizens abroad, especially in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution and follow the guidance of the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate.

The alert comes after attacks on several U.S. diplomatic facilities outside the Middle East in recent weeks. Incidents cited by investigators include an improvised explosive device at the U.S. Embassy in Oslo, Norway, gunfire at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto, Canada, and a deadly breach at the U.S. Consulate General in Karachi, Pakistan.

The department advised Americans to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program and monitor periodic airspace closures that could cause travel disruptions.

The State Department’s advisory noted U.S. facilities could also face elevated risks in the coming weeks. Tehran and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned of retaliatory strikes on electrical and energy infrastructure if the U.S. attacks.

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