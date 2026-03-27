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State Department updates travel advisories for countries amid Iran war

Cassandra Buchman
The U.S. State Department updated its travel advisories for American citizens as the war with Iran continues.
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Image credit: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images
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The U.S. State Department updated its travel advisories for U.S. citizens as the war with Iran continues.

The New York Post reported that several Middle Eastern countries were given increased security warnings, such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain, which moved from Level 2, “exercise increased caution,” to Level 3, “reconsider travel.”

Iran itself is considered a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” nation. The State Department says this is because of terrorism, unrest, kidnapping, arbitrary arrest of US citizens and wrongful detention.” 

In addition, because of cartel attacks, some states in Mexico, including Sinaloa and Colima, also saw changes. Sinaloa and Colima are now at Level 4. Jalisco and Baja California are Level 3.


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