States move to protect polling locations amid federal immigration crackdown

Some Democratic-led states are attempting to counter the possibility of federal immigration agents’ presence at polling places, The Associated Press reported this week.

New Mexico recently banned armed agents from polling locations, and the AP said at least a half dozen other states are considering doing the same.

Trump administration officials maintain they have no plans to deploy immigration agents to polling locations. Still, eight secretaries of state wrote a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, asking for assurances “that ICE will not have a presence at polling locations during the 2026 election cycle.”