States move to protect polling locations amid federal immigration crackdown

Cassandra Buchman
Some Democratic-led states are attempting to counter the possibility of federal immigration agents' presence at polling places, The Associated Press reported this week.
Image credit: Getty Images/Patricia Marroquin
New Mexico recently banned armed agents from polling locations, and the AP said at least a half dozen other states are considering doing the same.

Trump administration officials maintain they have no plans to deploy immigration agents to polling locations. Still, eight secretaries of state wrote a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, asking for assurances “that ICE will not have a presence at polling locations during the 2026 election cycle.”

Tags: , , ,

