Support for abolishing ICE hits record high: Economist/YouGov poll

Cassandra Buchman
A recent Economist / YouGov poll shows that support for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement has hit a new high.
Image credit: Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images
A recent Economist/YouGov poll shows that support for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement has hit a new high.

Half of Americans surveyed now somewhat or strongly support abolishing ICE, according to the poll results. Only 39% of those asked opposed abolishing it.

This week’s poll marked the first time at least half of independents supported getting rid of ICE, at 52%. Republicans are still largely against the move. Still, YouGov noted that 23% support eliminating the agency — which is considered high among the party.




