Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sues Democratic donor platform ActBlue

Ally Heath
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against ActBlue, alleging the platform misrepresented its donor-vetting processes.
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Image credit: Leandro Lozada / AFP via Getty Images
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Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against ActBlue, alleging the Democratic fundraising platform misrepresented its donor-vetting processes. Paxton, who is currently running for a U.S. Senate seat, is seeking over $1 million in damages.

Paxton alleges the platform deliberately ignored security risks by accepting gift cards and prepaid debit cards, methods state investigators argue create a ‘substantial risk’ for impermissible foreign contributions.

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Citing “misleading statements and noncompliance with our subpoenas,” Congressional Republicans — including Reps. Bryan Steil, Jim Jordan, and James Comer — recently demanded documents regarding ActBlue’s internal screening procedures.

ActBlue spokesperson De’Andra Roberts-LaBoo characterized the filing as a “thinly veiled attempt to distract from Ken Paxton’s numerous legal and ethical issues,” dismissing it as politically motivated. Since 2004, ActBlue has processed more than $16 billion for left-wing candidates and announced it raised $568 million in the first quarter of 2026.

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