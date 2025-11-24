Texas troops will return from Illinois in time for Thanksgiving, Abbott says

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has confirmed that Texas National Guard troops deployed to Illinois will return to the Lone Star State in time for Thanksgiving. “They’ve already been ordered to return before Thanksgiving,” Abbott said on Nov. 22, according to The Hill.

Abbott’s announcement follows a federal court ruling that the Texas troops could not be activated on deployment in Illinois. While the court would have allowed the troops to remain in Illinois without being activated, Abbott opted to return them home for the holiday.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

The Department of Defense indicated that troops will remain in Chicago and other U.S. cities for the foreseeable “long-term” future regardless.

Illinois officials pushed back against that, with one senior official warning that the unwelcome deployment “is about [President Trump] normalizing military forces in American cities.”

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to weigh in on the dispute itself, although it’s unclear when the high court might reach a decision, according to The Texas Tribune.