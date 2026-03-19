The Guardian edits opinion piece on Israeli-founded bakery amid antisemitism claims

On Tuesday, The Guardian edited Jonathan Liew’s opinion story after the piece was widely criticized for calling Israeli-founded bakery Gail’s proximity to a Palestinian café “an act of heavy-handed high-street aggression.”

Founded in the 1990s, Gail’s was started by British-Israeli founder Gail Mejia with early input from Israeli entrepreneur Ran Avidan. Neither are presently involved with the business. It now has almost 200 locations across the United Kingdom.

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In London, a recently-opened Gail’s location had windows smashed twice and was covered with graffiti reading “Free Gaza,” “reject corporate Zionism” and “Boycott Gail’s Funds Israeli Tech.”

The Guardian’s editor’s note addressed claims that it downplayed the vandalism, while critics protested outside the Guardian’s London offices, carrying paper bags from the bakery.