Transgender athlete has ‘world’s strongest woman’ title taken away

A new “world’s strongest woman” was recently crowned at the Official Strongman Games World Championships 2025 in Arlington, Texas. However, the award to Jammie Booker was later stripped away, as organizers took the title away and struck it from official results.

Official rules at the tournament require athletes to compete by sex recorded at birth. Colton Cross, owner of the event, said that Booker misrepresented key information when entering the tournament. A YouTube video, that allegedly featured Booker, said Booker was a trans woman. The “Strongman Archives” channel showed Booker in two women’s events.

After taking Booker out of the placements, they were adjusted, with Andrea Thompson of the U.K. now in first place. The Texas attorney general is also reportedly investigating.