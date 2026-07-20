Trilateral trade talks to take place when ‘it’s appropriate,’ Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Minister says

Cassandra Buchman
Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister Roberto Velasco Álvarez said Friday Mexico will take part in trilateral talks with the U.S. and Canada over a continental trade pact when “it’s appropriate.”
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Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister Roberto Velasco Álvarez said Friday Mexico will take part in trilateral talks with the U.S. and Canada over a continental trade pact when “it’s appropriate.”

The pact, called the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, is set to expire in 10 years. While Mexico and Canada both wanted to extend it, the Trump administration declined to.

“The (Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement) is a trilateral agreement,” Velasco Álvarez said when asked about the agreement. “And of course I think the three countries agree that that architecture should continue.”

Still, Velasco Álvarez added, there are many issues “that their own nature is bilateral and because of that we need to work with the United States each to resolve them.”

“Of course, when it’s appropriate, we have trilateral conversations,” he added.

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