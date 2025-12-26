Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Trump administration repeals Biden-era rule allowing limited VA abortion care

Straight Arrow News
The Trump administration prohibited the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) from providing abortion services to veterans and dependents.
Right Media Miss
Image credit: UCG/Getty Images
Media Miss

This story is a Media Miss by the right as only 2% is from right-leaning media.

44% left coverage2% right coverage

Following a memo, the Trump administration prohibited the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) from providing abortion services to veterans and their dependents. Written by Deputy Assistant Attorney General Joshua Craddock of the DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), the memo was issued Dec. 18, directly rejecting a previous opinion.

A Biden-era OLC opinion had previously allowed the VA to provide limited abortion services. This memo revoked that permission.

“The Department of Veterans Affairs may not provide abortion services under any provision of chapter 17 of title 38 of the U.S. Code,” the memo stated.

The opinion does reaffirm that the VA has always allowed “lifesaving medical intervention,” arguing that instances of these interventions, like ectopic pregnancies or miscarriages, are not considered “abortions” under typical legal and medical definitions. However, in cases of rape or incest that result in pregnancy, this opinion rejects the previous rule that allowed for abortions.

Tags: , , ,

Discover reporting you’re not seeing from biased, mainstream media outlets.

Using our real-time Media Miss™ tool powered by Ground News, we spotlight stories that right-leaning and left-leaning news outlets aren’t covering to bring you a complete picture of the news.

Learn more about how Media Miss™ works.

Media Landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

41 total sources

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Powered by Ground News™

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.