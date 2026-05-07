Trump asks Sen. Fetterman to become a Republican and offers endorsement

Sarah Peters
Republicans are reportedly trying to convince Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa, to switch parties.
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Republicans are reportedly trying to convince Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., to switch parties. President Donald Trump has offered the senator his endorsement and financial support if he chooses to become part of the GOP.

The president floated the idea to Sean Hannity back in March. During Fetterman’s interview, Hannity told him of Trump’s offer to get him to change political affiliations. But Fetterman turned the offer down. In a recent interview with Politico, Fetterman reinforced this stance, telling the news outlet, “I’m a Democrat, and I’m staying one.”

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Fetterman is known for his bipartisan relationships and views. He has expressed support for Trump’s actions in Iran, fosters close relationships with Republicans like Dave McCormick, but still votes with his Democrat colleagues roughly 91% of the time.

This comes as Republicans prepare for the 2026 midterms with the goal of retaining control of the Senate. The GOP currently holds a 53-47 majority.

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