Trump claimed the US has not touched Iran’s military, but destroyed their Air Force and Navy

President Donald Trump claimed Iran’s Navy and Air Force are “100%” gone while simultaneously asserting he has “left it alone” because the military is “somewhat moderate.”

Amid fragile ceasefire negotiations, Trump is reportedly seeking tougher terms focused on enriched uranium specifics, telling a Cabinet meeting on May 27 that a deal is “within reach.”

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Classified US intelligence reports from May contradict administration claims, finding Iran retains roughly 70% of its mobile missile launchers and has regained access to nearly 90% of underground facilities.

Iran’s Ministry of Health reports at least 3,468 people killed in US-Israeli attacks since Feb. 28, including 496 women and 376 children.

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