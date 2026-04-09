Trump claims ‘authorities’ are investigating CNN; outlet stands by story

President Donald Trump, angered by CNN’s reporting about a two-week ceasefire in the war with Iran, said “authorities” are now looking into the matter.

CNN, in a post on its liveblog on the war, quoted a statement from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council that said officials “achieved a great victory and forced the United States to accept its 10-point plan.”

“As part of the plan, the U.S. has in principle agreed to lift all primary and secondary sanctions against Iran and to withdraw U.S. combat forces from all bases in the region,” the statement said, according to CNN. “It has also agreed to accept Iran’s nuclear enrichment and recognize its continued control over the Strait of Hormuz.”

Trump, on Truth Social, claimed that “Fake News CNN put out a knowingly false and dangerous statement pretending it came from the upper levels of the Iranian government.”

Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr also took to social media, saying it was “time for a change” at CNN.

A spokesperson for the news outlet responded by saying that “The statement in question was obtained by CNN from Iranian officials and reported on multiple Iranian state media outlets.”

“We received the statement from specific official Iranian spokespeople who are known to us,” CNN said.

Other news agencies reported on the statement as well.



