Trump considers turning White House Treaty Room into bedroom suite: Report

President Donald Trump is weighing making the White House Treaty Room, traditionally used to meet diplomats and statesmen, into a guest bedroom with an en suite bath, according to a report from The New York Times.

A White House official told The Times that the president’s plans are only tentative at this point, but Trump did talk about them during a tour he gave on Feb. 6 for a small group of people, including some members of the Committee for the Preservation of the White House and the Commission of Fine Arts.

“He wants to add a bathroom, improve the room,” Rodney Mims Cook Jr., the chairman of the Commission of Fine Arts, said. Although the Treaty Room already has a bathroom, the Times notes it is small and has not been renovated in many years.

Additionally, Trump showed those who partook in the tour changes he is making to the East Room, including gold flourishes on the ceiling.

While Trump “encouraged” people there to endorse his changes, the tour was “just casual.”

“We were not there as a meeting,” Cook said.