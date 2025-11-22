Trump denies making threats against Democratic lawmakers regarding ‘seditious behavior’

President Donald Trump said his social post, saying, “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by death,” was not a threat to Democratic lawmakers. “I’m not threatening death, but I think they’re in serious trouble. In the old days, it was death,” Trump said in an interview.

The comments come after a group of Democrats posted a video urging military personnel and the intelligence community to ignore “illegal orders” from the Trump administration. The message was vague as the group did not specify which orders they were referring to.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Trump’s comments were an “outright threat.” “Every time Donald Trump posts things like this, he makes political violence more likely. None of us should tolerate this kind of behavior,” he said.