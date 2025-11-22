Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Trump denies making threats against Democratic lawmakers regarding ‘seditious behavior’

Straight Arrow News
The comments come after a group of Democrats posted a video urging military personnel to ignore "illegal orders" from the Trump admin.
Right Media Miss
Image credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
Media Miss

This story is a Media Miss by the right as only 12% is from right-leaning media.

62% left coverage12% right coverage

President Donald Trump said his social post, saying, “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by death,” was not a threat to Democratic lawmakers. “I’m not threatening death, but I think they’re in serious trouble. In the old days, it was death,” Trump said in an interview.

The comments come after a group of Democrats posted a video urging military personnel and the intelligence community to ignore “illegal orders” from the Trump administration. The message was vague as the group did not specify which orders they were referring to.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Trump’s comments were an “outright threat.” “Every time Donald Trump posts things like this, he makes political violence more likely. None of us should tolerate this kind of behavior,” he said.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Tags: , ,

Discover reporting you’re not seeing from biased, mainstream media outlets.

Using our real-time Media Miss™ tool powered by Ground News, we spotlight stories that right-leaning and left-leaning news outlets aren’t covering to bring you a complete picture of the news.

Learn more about how Media Miss™ works.

Media Landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

24 total sources

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Powered by Ground News™

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.