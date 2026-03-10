Trump files trademark for ‘Trump 250’

DTTM Operations LLC, a Delaware-based group associated with the Trump Organization, filed ‘Trump 250’ trademark applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for merchandise, including a logo and wordmark, on an intent-to-use basis.

The filings follow a broader pattern of branding trademark filings by Trump-affiliated organizations, including airport-name filings submitted in February and a December 2025 announcement of events celebrating the country’s 250th birthday.

One filing depicts Trump’s name alongside a graphic logo featuring five aircraft and converging contrails, while the Trump Kennedy Center wordmark appears on merchandise such as earbuds, wallets and clothing.

As of March 10, the trademark applications were still pending.