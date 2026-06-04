Trump library says it cannot find president’s Twitter direct messages: Report

The Trump Presidential Library, in response to a Freedom of Information Act request by The Washington Post, said it cannot find any direct messages sent by President Donald Trump via Twitter, now known as X.

This is despite what The Washington Post said is evidence that Trump used the messaging feature. Trump has also been a prolific user of social media platforms such as X.

The news outlet filed a FOIA request with the Trump library on Jan. 20, asking for all direct messages sent from the Twitter accounts @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS during the president’s first term. The library said that it has been “unable to locate any records related to” any direct messages sent by Trump during this time.

If these messages were sent and not preserved, it could be a violation of the Presidential Records Act, which requires departing presidents to give records “which relate to or have an effect upon the carrying out of the constitutional, statutory, or other official or ceremonial duties of the President” to the National Archives.

The White House did not respond to questions about the matter when pressed by the Washington Post.

