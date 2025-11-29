Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Trump Mobile’s T1 phone yet to be delivered following June launch

Despite initial claims that the phones were American-made technology, the Trump mobile website has revised its language.
Image credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Despite launching in June 2025, Trump’s mobile T1 phone has yet to be delivered to customers. The phones were expected to ship on Thursday, Nov. 13.

“I’m incredibly excited to step into this new digital space, hard-working Americans deserve a wireless service that’s affordable, reflects their values, and delivers reliable quality they can count on,” Eric Trump said in a press release. Trump launched the service alongside his brother, Donald Trump Jr.

Despite initial claims that the phones were American-made technology, the Trump mobile website has revised its language, calling the phones “American-proud design.” According to the site, Trump Mobile offers 5G service “through all three major carriers,” and highlights its “47 Plan,” at $47.45 per month.

