Trump order lets US label some Muslim Brotherhood chapters terrorists

President Donald Trump signed a new executive order on Monday, which could impact how the U.S. treats different chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood in countries like Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan.

The order directs the Department of State and the Department of the Treasury to consider foreign terrorist designations for the group, and the White House says that certain chapters of the group “engage or facilitate and support violence and destabilization campaigns.”

Also cited were the group’s alleged ties to groups like Hamas, and the armed section of the Brotherhood has reportedly engaged in rocket attacks in Lebanon. There were also reportedly calls from the chapter in Jordan for violence after the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks in Israel.

Due to the order, the two departments are to deliver a report within 30 days and are directed to act against the groups with the designation within 45 days if warranted. According to reports, the order comes after pressure from activists and lawmakers, and was also praised by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

