Trump jokes about pursuing DOJ settlement: ‘I hereby give myself $1 billion’

On Friday, President Donald Trump sued the United States and demanded $230 million from the Department of Justice during a speech in Rocky Mount. After Trump left office in 2021, he filed two complaints in 2023 and 2024 through an administrative claim process, citing the FBI’s August 2022 Mar-a-Lago search and the Justice Department’s probes.

Joking onstage in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Trump suggested giving $1 billion to charities but then alternated between saying, “I hereby give myself $1 billion,” and wavering over whether to keep the money.

Former special counsel Jack Smith told Congress his team had developed “proof beyond a reasonable doubt” of a criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 results, but dropped the cases after the 2024 election.

Amid congressional disclosures, Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley published emails suggesting the FBI doubted probable cause for the August 2022 Mar‑a‑Lago raid. The DOJ insisted otherwise, and earlier Friday, Trump called the raid “illegal and disgusting.”