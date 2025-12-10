Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Trump rips The New York Times over ‘seditious’ reporting about his health

Image credit: REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden
President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social after a rally Tuesday night in Pennsylvania, calling The New York Times “seditious, perhaps even treasonous,” in response to its article, “Shorter Days, Signs of Fatigue: Trump Faces Realities of Aging in Office.” The article questioned Trump’s stamina.

“The New York Times, and some others, like to pretend that I am ‘slowing up,’ am maybe not as sharp as I once was, or am in poor physical health, knowing that it is not true, and knowing that I work very hard, probably harder than I have ever worked before,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

A spokesperson for The Times released a statement on X, saying, “Americans deserve in-depth reporting and regular updates about the health of the leaders they elect.” The Times has published several articles on the president’s health over the last few weeks, including an opinion titled, “Trump’s Approval Ratings Have Declined. So Has His Vigor.”

“Mr. Trump welcomed our reporting on the age and fitness of his predecessors; we’re applying the same journalistic scrutiny to his vitality,” spokesperson Nicole Taylor wrote. “Our reporting is heavily sourced, based on interviews with people close to the president and with medical experts. We won’t be deterred by false and inflammatory language that distorts the role of a free press.”

