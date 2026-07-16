Trump says he wants to replace undocumented immigrant truckers with veterans

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his administration plans to replace undocumented immigrant truck drivers with veterans.

“We are going to take our veterans; we’re going to teach them a lot about driving trucks,” Trump said at a military investment summit in Pennsylvania.

According to Trump, “any American who has driven a heavy truck for our military will automatically be eligible for a commercial driver’s license.”

He did not provide details on how, or when this will happen.

The president and his administration have previously made moves to crack down on immigrant truck drivers, including with an April 2025 executive order adding an English language requirement for commercial drivers. Another federal rule made it so asylum seekers, refugees and DACA recipients could not get commercial licenses, which critics called discriminatory.

Foreign nationals already need to have proper work authorization, attend driving school and pass the same tests as citizens to drive commercial trucks.





