Trump says he won’t sign any bills into law until SAVE Act passes

President Donald Trump said he would not sign any bills until Congress passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, a bill that would require proof of citizenship and a photo ID to vote.

“I, as President, will not sign other Bills until this is passed, AND NOT THE WATERED DOWN VERSION – GO FOR THE GOLD: MUST SHOW VOTER I.D. & PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP: NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS EXCEPT FOR MILITARY – ILLNESS, DISABILITY,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

The House of Representatives passed the SAVE America Act last month, but it has not yet passed the Senate. In his post, Trump pushed Republicans to bypass a Democratic filibuster to get the bill on his desk.

Democrats have repeatedly blocked attempts to pass the SAVE America Act, saying it would create barriers to voting for large portions of the population, including college students, senior citizens, Americans living abroad, adoptees and people who have legally changed their name. Currently, as many as 21 million eligible voters lack easy access to documents proving their citizenship, according to a University of Maryland study.