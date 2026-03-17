Trump says he’ll never endorse anyone who votes against SAVE Act

President Donald Trump is pressuring Congress to pass the SAVE America Act and threatened to withhold endorsements from any senator who votes against the legislation on election and social policy.

“If they do, each one of these points, separately, will be used against the user in his/her political campaign for office – A guaranteed loss! Get your Senators, REPUBLICAN OR DEMOCRAT, to VOTE ‘YES’ ON ‘THE SAVE AMERICA ACT.’ I WILL NEVER (EVER!) ENDORSE ANYONE WHO VOTES AGAINST ‘SAVE AMERICA!!!’” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The Act proposes sweeping changes, including voter ID requirements, proof-of-citizenship requirements, and restrictions on mail-in voting, that would take effect as soon as it is signed into law.

Senate Republican sources say eliminating no-excuse absentee voting has led some Republican Senators to lean towards a “no” vote. Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, have already signaled opposition to proceeding.

The bill will need 60 votes to overcome the filibuster, leaving the bill’s path uncertain. Congressional business has stalled, with House Republicans saying they will not vote on any new legislation and Trump saying he won’t sign any bills into law until the SAVE America Act passes.