Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Trump says he’ll never endorse anyone who votes against SAVE Act

Ally Heath
Universities propositioned by the White House to receive preferential treatment in terms of federal funding in exchange for agreeing to President Donald Trump’s policy changes are either radio silent or outright rejecting the deal. 
Left Media Miss
Image credit: Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Media Miss

This story is a Media Miss by the left as 0% is from left-leaning media.

0% left coverage82% right coverage

President Donald Trump is pressuring Congress to pass the SAVE America Act and threatened to withhold endorsements from any senator who votes against the legislation on election and social policy.

“If they do, each one of these points, separately, will be used against the user in his/her political campaign for office – A guaranteed loss! Get your Senators, REPUBLICAN OR DEMOCRAT, to VOTE ‘YES’ ON ‘THE SAVE AMERICA ACT.’ I WILL NEVER (EVER!) ENDORSE ANYONE WHO VOTES AGAINST ‘SAVE AMERICA!!!’” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The Act proposes sweeping changes, including voter ID requirements, proof-of-citizenship requirements, and restrictions on mail-in voting, that would take effect as soon as it is signed into law.

Senate Republican sources say eliminating no-excuse absentee voting has led some Republican Senators to lean towards a “no” vote. Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, have already signaled opposition to proceeding.

The bill will need 60 votes to overcome the filibuster, leaving the bill’s path uncertain. Congressional business has stalled, with House Republicans saying they will not vote on any new legislation and Trump saying he won’t sign any bills into law until the SAVE America Act passes.

Tags: , ,

Discover reporting you’re not seeing from biased, mainstream media outlets.

Using our real-time Media Miss™ tool powered by Ground News, we spotlight stories that right-leaning and left-leaning news outlets aren’t covering to bring you a complete picture of the news.

Learn more about how Media Miss™ works.

Media Landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

32 total sources

  • No coverage from Far Left sources 0 sources
  • No coverage from Left sources 0 sources
  • No coverage from Lean Left sources 0 sources

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Powered by Ground News™

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.