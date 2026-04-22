Trump says ship seized by US had ‘gift from China’ for Iran

Ally Heath
U.S. naval forces intercepted the Iranian-flagged cargo ship Touska in the Gulf of Oman. Officials claim it carried chemicals for missiles.
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Image credit: Handout Photo by the U.S. Navy via Getty Images
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U.S. naval forces intercepted the Iranian-flagged cargo ship Touska in the Gulf of Oman after the crew refused orders to stop. Marines now hold the vessel. Officials claim the ship contained dual-use chemicals for missiles.

President Donald Trump said the ship carried a “gift from China” to Iran, but did not further elaborate on what soldiers found.

“We caught a ship yesterday that had some things on it, which wasn’t very nice — a gift from China, perhaps, I don’t know,” Trump said. “I thought I had an understanding with President Xi [Jinping], but that’s alright. That’s the way the war goes right?”

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China’s foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun rejected the allegations.

“China rejects any false association and speculation,” Guo said.

Beijing previously assured the U.S. that no weapons would be shipped to Iran.

Reports from The Washington Post indicate the vessel was loaded with dual-use chemicals, while Trump claimed the Navy stopped the ship by “blowing a hole in the engine room” after crew resistance.

The seizure aims to hinder Iran’s missile program as the regime allegedly sought to rebuild military capabilities during a ceasefire, with a historic U.S.-China meeting scheduled for May 14–15.

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