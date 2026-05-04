Trump shares Gov. DeSantis may join his Cabinet: “Well, I like him a lot”

Reporters asked President Donald Trump if he would consider adding Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to his Cabinet. Trump responded, “Well, I like him a lot.” Trump didn’t elaborate on what Cabinet position DeSantis could take.

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Trump’s comments came after DeSantis introduced a newly gerrymandered congressional map in the Florida House of Representatives, hoping to give Republican candidates an advantage in four races this November. The governor recently signed that map into law.

DeSantis’s fixed-term as governor will end in January 2027.