Trump showed classified map to passengers on private plane in 2022: Raskin

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., released a Justice Department memo revealing prosecutors identified a classified map President Donald Trump allegedly showed passengers on a June 2022 flight to his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club.

The January 2023 memo was part of a cache provided to the House Judiciary Committee, which Raskin claims the Justice Department “cherry-picked” to discredit Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation.

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Prosecutors allege the classified documents Trump retained after leaving office were “pertinent to his business interests,” establishing a motive for retention. The documents were allegedly so sensitive that only six people had access. Susie Wiles, the current White House Chief of Staff, was one of the passengers on the plane and saw the map, according to documents.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson dismissed allegations as “pathetic” and said Trump “did nothing wrong.”

Raskin demanded Attorney General Pam Bondi produce all remaining of then-Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigative files by April 14.

The Justice Department called Raskin’s claims “baseless,” as the underlying classified documents case was dismissed following the president’s 2024 election victory.