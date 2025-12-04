Trump signs bill tripling pensions for Medal of Honor recipients

President Donald Trump signed two bipartisan bills into law on Monday, Dec. 1. One bill expands benefits for Medal of Honor recipients, while the other reauthorizes federal programs to prevent and treat substance use disorders.

H.R. 695, the Medal of Honor Act, requires the Department of Veterans Affairs to raise the special monthly pension for living Medal of Honor recipients. The increase more than triples the current rate, raising it from $16,880.76 a year to $67,500. As of the time of publication, there are currently 63 living Medal of Honor recipients.

“They never ask for special recognition or demand special treatment,” said Congressman Troy E. Nehls, who introduced the bill. “Many of the living Medal of Honor recipients spend most of their time traveling our country, telling their stories inspiring the next generation of America’s heroes. My bill, the Medal of Honor Act, eases their financial burden by increasing their special pension—ensuring they know that America is grateful for all they’ve done to serve our country and defend our freedoms.”

The other bill, H.R. 2483, or the SUPPORT for Patients and Communications Reauthorization Act of 2025, extends and reauthorizes programs dedicated to substance use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery.