Trump’s mortgages match his description of mortgage fraud, records show

Image credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Two of President Donald Trump’s former mortgages on homes in Florida, signed in the 1990s, closely resemble what he called mortgage fraud, according to a ProPublica report. Trump claimed two homes in Palm Beach, Florida, as his primary residence on two new mortgages seven weeks apart.

ProPublica reported that Trump allegedly never lived in either home, instead using them as investment properties next to his Mar-a-Lago property. Trump lived in New York at the time. Both mortgages were paid off in the mid-1990s, according to public records obtained by ProPublica.

Trump previously accused several of his political foes, including New York Attorney General Letitia James and Federal Reserve Board Member Lisa Cook, of mortgage fraud after documents showed they also had multiple mortgages on homes they claimed were their primary residences. Both James and Cook have denied wrongdoing.

